An illegal alien from China has been charged with setting fire to the more than 1oo-years-old First Baptist Church Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama. Xiaoquin Yan, 27-years-old, first arrived in the United States on an F-1 student visa to attend a university in Alabama. Eventually, reports indicate that Yan overstayed her visa and became an illegal alien living in the U.S. This week, Yan was charged with second-degree arson after being identified thanks to video footage. Court records suggest that Yan started four fires in the sanctuary of the church and office spaces using a flame that was then used to “ignite an ignitable liquid.” According to the church, where Gov. Kay Ivey (R) attends services, Yan caused at least $25,000 worth of damage. The church was first founded in 1829 and its existing sanctuary has been around since 1916. An Alabama judge has since set Yan’s bail to $150,000 after prosecutors warned that her initial $30,000 bail amount was too low considering she is an illegal alien who could potentially flee to China and avoid prosecution. The judge is also asking that Yan’s mental state be evaluated.

