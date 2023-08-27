Illegal Alien, Freed into U.S. by Biden’s HHS, Denied Bail for Allegedly Raping and Murdering 11-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien, freed into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been denied bail after allegedly raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in Pasadena, Texas, this month.

Last week, the Pasadena Police Department arrested 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia Rodriguez for allegedly raping Maria Gonzalez before strangling her and stuffing her lifeless body into a laundry basket that he then allegedly hid under her bed.

Rodriguez first showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border in January from Guatemala before being turned over to HHS as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) because he was 17 years old at the time. HHS eventually released Rodriguez to an adult sponsor in Shreveport, Louisiana.

