An illegal alien charged with sexually assaulting and murdering a 92-year-old woman in Queens, New York, remained in the United States for years after overstaying his visa, Breitbart News has exclusively learned. Reeaz Khan, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Guyana, is set to face a grand jury after being arrested and charged last week with sexually assaulting and murdering 92-year-old Maria Fuertes by strangling her to death on a sidewalk in Richmond Hill, Queens. Fuertes, residents told the New York Post, was a beloved and “lovely lady” of the community who was known for feeding neighborhood cats and collecting cans. A law enforcement official exclusively confirmed to Breitbart News that Khan first came to the U.S. in May 2016 on a B-2 visa — the temporary nonimmigrant visa granted to foreign nationals who arrive as tourists for a short period of time.

