An illegal alien has been charged with killing a young man in a drunk driving crash in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

Francisco J. Beltran Perez, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving drunk after he allegedly hit and killed 20-year-old Justus M. Taylor this month.

Perez, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, had been allowed into the United States with a notice to appear in immigration court. Perez, ICE officials said, never showed up to his court hearing and was given a final order for removal in June 2018.

