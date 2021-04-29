Breitbart:

An illegal alien has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in front of her children in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Chester County, Pennsylvania, Breitbart News has learned.

Danelo Cavalcante, a 31-year-old illegal alien, was arrested this month after police alleged that he murdered his ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandao, in front of her 7-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Breitbart News that they have placed a detainer on Cavalcante, requesting the local jail hold him until they are able to take him into federal custody for arrest and deportation.

Cavalcante, according to police, showed up at Brandao’s home when she was outside with her daughter and son. He then allegedly grabbed Brandao by the hair, pulled her to the ground, and began stabbing her repeatedly as she screamed to her daughter to go get help.

Police say Cavalcante ran from the scene and was later arrested in Virginia. A neighbor arrived at the scene and tried to save Brandao’s life but she had already died from more than a dozen stab wounds.

Cavalcante has been extradited from Virginia back to Chester County, which often refuses to cooperate with ICE, and faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other crimes.

