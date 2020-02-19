BREITBART

The seven-time felon, five-time deported illegal alien acquitted for 32-year-old kate steinle’s murder in 2017 will not stand trial on federal gun charges after a california court has deemed him mentally ill. Following steinle’s 2015 killing on a pier in san francisco, illegal alien jose garcia zarate was charged with her murder after being caught on surveillance footage running from the shooting. After his arrest, zarate admitted to shooting and killing steinle, who was walking on the pier at the time with her father, saying he chose san francisco because it was a sanctuary city that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by federal immigration officials Now, after his acquittal of steinle’s murder, zarate is facing federal criminal charges for illegal possession of a firearm. Zarate has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Records from last week reveal that a California court is declaring Zarate mentally ill and thus unable to stand trial for the charges

