An illegal alien has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to burn six people alive by trapping them in a Robertsdale, Alabama, house that was on fire. Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, a 38-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged this week with first-degree arson in Baldwin County. According to the Robertsdale Police Lt. Paul Overstreet, Pineda-Enamorado “used an accelerant, gasoline, to light several mattresses on fire inside his room and causing the entire home to be filled with smoke” while six others were inside. From there, police claim Pineda-Enamorado used a bungee cord to tie up the residence’s front door to prevent the six people trapped inside from getting out of the burning house. Despite the alleged attempt to burn the six people alive, they were all able to escape after firefighters arrived on the scene. One of the six, a 73-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. When police arrived on the scene of the burning house, they said they found Pineda-Enamorado outside the residence holding a gas can. He remains in Baldwin County Jail with an immigration detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

