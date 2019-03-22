BREITBART

The illegal alien accused of murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, has been granted $3,200 in state taxpayer funds for an expert witness in the upcoming murder trial. In August 2018, Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman. Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County after a statewide search for her. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child. Bahena-Rivera has been granted $3,200 in state taxpayer money by 8th Judicial District Judge Joel Yates this week that will pay for an expert witness to help the illegal alien fight the murder charge, according to the Gazette.

