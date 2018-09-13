BREITBART:

The illegal alien charged with murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts has reportedly been granted $5,000 in American taxpayer dollars to fight the first-degree murder charges against him.

A Radar Online exclusive report claims to have obtained court records that reveal how Bahena-Rivera asked the court and was granted $5,000 in taxpayer money to fight the charges:

Radar obtained exclusive documents indicating the suspected murderer asked for an initial $5,000 to retain company Gratias Investigations, noting “this amount is probably considerably less than what will actually be necessary to conduct all investigation in this matter.” [Emphasis added]

Rivera’s lawyers said they wouldn’t disclose details as to why the suspected killer wants his own investigators, except behind closed doors at a hearing.

In a puzzling decision, a judge granted Rivera’s request for $5,000 for the team of investigators, though any additional amount needed would require further approval.