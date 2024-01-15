Illegal Alien Accused of Causing Sgt. Michael Kunovich’s Death Says He Is a Victim of Racism

An illegal alien, accused of causing St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich’s death, says his “constitutional rights” have been violated and he is the victim of police brutality as well as racial profiling.

As Breitbart News reported, 19-year-old illegal alien Virgilio Aguilar-Mendez of Guatemala was arrested in May 2023 and has been charged with resisting an officer with violence and manslaughter in connection with Kunovich’s death.

Aguilar-Mendez’s defense attorney, Phillip Arroyo, told First Coast News that has threatened to file a federal lawsuit if St. Johns County prosecutors do not drop their charges against his client.

“Mr. Virgilio was a victim of police brutality. He was a victim of racial profiling,” Arroyo said. “He was a victim of violation of his fourth, fifth, and sixth amendment constitutional rights. Those who are responsible for this abuse will be held accountable.”

Arroyo also said the charges against Aguilar-Mendez are some “of the greatest injustices he’s ever seen” in the court system, calling them a “grave injustice” and “disheartening.”

The threat of a federal lawsuit comes as a local judge recently found Aguilar-Mendez incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to undergo competency treatment while he remains in St. Johns County custody.

READ MORE