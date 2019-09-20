THE DAILY CALLER:

Rep. Ilhan Omar deleted a tweet referring to her father as Nur Said — evidence that bolstered the case that her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Democrat said the name in the tweet was only a nickname, but other details contradict that explanation.

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father a … ” the June 2013 tweet, which was deleted early Tuesday morning, said.

In Somalian culture, the father’s name becomes part of the son’s last name.

Omar’s spokesperson said Wednesday that Nur Said is actually a nickname.

“Nur Said means ‘Happy Light’ and it’s been her dad’s nickname since he was a kid. He has a public page with the same name. She isn’t deleting it for the disturbing and hateful reasons that are being implied … ” the statement said.

There are at least three contradictions with that explanation.

Ilhan Omar’s sister listed Nur Said Elmi as her father’s name on her marriage certificate.

In December 2016, a man named Suleiman Axoow wrote on Facebook: “On Wednesday night I had an opportunity to have dinner with State Representative-Elect Ilhan Omar & her lovely sis Leila Elmi.”

Leila’s 1997 marriage certificate shows that she lived in Camden, a neighborhood of London, and was 24 years old that year. It shows that her father’s name was Nur Said Elmi.