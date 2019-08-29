NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s soap-opera love life threatened to become more of a political thriller Wednesday as watchdog groups questioned whether her alleged affair with a married member of her paid political-consulting team constituted an ethics violation.

“It looks like on the surface that she used campaign finance funds to benefit her paramour,” said Tom Fitton, head of conservative oversight group Judicial Watch, which last month asked the House Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate unsubstantiated claims that Omar (D – Minn.) married her brother to get him a green card.

“The new reporting is additional reason for an ethics investigation,” said Fitton, adding that, in light of The Post’s exclusive reporting, he plans to file a supplemental complaint with the OCE — and may also ask the Federal Election Commission to eye the arrangement. “This would be par for the course for Ilhan Omar.”

The renewed call came Wednesday as the freshman congresswoman — named as “the other woman” in a bombshell divorce case filed Tuesday in DC Superior Court — emerged without comment from a Minneapolis apartment building listed to husband Ahmed Hirsi, from whom she reportedly split last month.