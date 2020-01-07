THE JERUSALEM POST

The poll, which started at the end of 2019, included Omar as one of the top three nominees, alongside Louis Farrakhan and Richard Spencer

The votes are in and the counting has been completed: US Rep. Ilhan Omar is 2019’s biggest antisemite, according to stopantisemitism.org. The NGO announced that Omar would be awarded the contested title of biggest antisemite of the year on Monday, including a video listing her unmatched achievements in the field of Jew-hatred, accompanied sarcastically by congratulatory music and confetti.

