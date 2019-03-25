Ilhan Omar tells Muslims to ‘raise hell’ and ‘make people uncomfortable’ in defending their rights

The Washington Times

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism, told Muslims in a speech Saturday to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” in defense of their rights. As hundreds of pro-Israel protesters rallied outside, Ms. Omar said U.S. Muslims should confront discrimination in her keynote speech at a fundraiser hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles in Woodland Hills, California. “So, to me, I say raise hell. Make people uncomfortable,” Ms. Omar said as the crowd cheered. “Because here’s the truth, here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements