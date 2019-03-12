NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested that President Trump is not “human” when questioned about her criticisms about the commander-in-chief and former President Barack Obama.

The freshman Democrat from Minnesota assailed Obama’s stance on immigration in an interview published Friday by Politico, telling the news outlet that his administration was responsible for the “caging of kids” along the US-Mexico border.

When asked by a Fox News reporter Monday whether she thought “Obama is the same as President Trump,” she said, “Absolutely not. That is silly to even equate the two. One is human and one is really not.”

In an audio recording of the Politico interview Omar tweeted over the weekend, she said, “I think for many of us, we think of ourselves as Democrats. But many of the ways that our Democratic leaders have conducted themselves within the system is not one that we are all proud of.