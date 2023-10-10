Ilhan Omar stokes outrage with plea against sending US weapons to back ‘war crime’ in Israel

Rep. Ilhan Omar elicited outrage Monday with a public entreaty for the US to shift from giving Israel “unconditional weapons sales and military aid” to diplomacy.Omar (D-Minn.) — a member of the so-called “Squad” — also harped on the plight of the Palestinians and suggested that Israel’s retaliation against terrorist group Hamas might be a “war crime.”“The Israeli Defense Minister has called Palestinians ‘human animals’ and promised to cut off all electricity, all food, and all fuel to civilians in Gaza,” Omar wrote in a lengthy threat on X, formerly Twitter.“This is collective punishment, a war crime, and the U.S. should oppose any violations of international law if we truly support a rules-based international order,” she continued.

The 41-year-old congresswoman who’s long been a vocal critic of Israel’s settlement policies and defender of the Palestinians, further argued, “the solution to this horror, as ever, is a negotiated peace.”“Instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales and military aid to Israel, I urge the United States at long last to use its diplomatic might to push for peace,” she stressed.

READ MORE