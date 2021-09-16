Fox News

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., railed against a judge’s decision to block a Minneapolis ballot measure that would replace the city’s police department with a new department of public safety. During an in-person town hall meeting Tuesday evening in Minneapolis, Omar blamed big money for thwarting a progressive measure that she argued would have given the city “flexibility” on how to better police the city. “The leaders who are opposed to progress in this city are not nameless or faceless,” she said. “Using your network to obstruct the kind of progress so many people in this city want and were looking forward to is not something that should go unnoticed.” “This ballot measure should be on the ballot,” she said. “As you can tell, I’m pretty upset about it.” “We have people pouring in so much money to make us enslaved to a charter that the majority of us [oppose],” she continued. “This is the opposite of what democracy should produce. The people had a vision for what they wanted, and there’s a judge, there’s a mayor, there is a police chief, and their monied friends who are telling us we can’t have a city that is flexible to our needs and to our demands. How else are we supposed to make progress if we can’t do that?” Omar’s comments came after Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson on Tuesday struck down Question 2 on the Minneapolis ballot for the Nov. 2 election, saying the wording was “unreasonable and misleading.”

