NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar has come under fire for deriding a video showing passengers singing Christian songs aboard a plane – and wondering what might happen if her Muslim family also held a “prayer session” on a flight.

The Minnesota Democrat shared the video in which two people are seen singing the spiritual songs in the aisle on an EasyJet flight, the Daily Dot reported.

“I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?” the Muslim “Squad” member wrote.

The video – captioned “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air” — was shot and posted on Instagram on April 9 by Jack Jensz Jr., who founded a group called Kingdom Realm Ministries, according to TMZ.

READ MORE