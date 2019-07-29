WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a scathing tweet about Sen. Rand Paul on Monday written by comedian Tom Arnold, which said, “Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off.”

Arnold’s tweet was in response to liberal writer and noted President Trump critic, Mehdi Hasan, who had made disparaging comments about the Kentucky Republican, after Paul suggested last week that he would buy a ticket for Omar to go back to her native Somalia to “appreciate America more.”

Hasan alleged that Paul misled his followers by claiming that Omar thinks America is a “terrible country,” and went on to criticize Paul’s family, travel history, and supported policies.