Breitbart:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) revealed Wednesday evening that she secretly wedded her alleged lover, Democrat political consultant Tim Mynett.

Omar announced the news in an Instagram post with the caption: “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah”

Alhamdulillah is an Arabic expression which means “praise be to God.”

Reports of Omar’s relationship with Mynett, a Washington, D.C., consultant who specializes in fundraising for Democrat lawmakers, first made the rounds after Mynett’s now-ex-wife alleged in August divorce filings that her then-husband engaged in an extramarital affair with Omar. The New York Post first reported that Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said her husband Tim admitted to having an affair with the Minnesota Democrat in April. Dr. Mynett also alleged her then-spouse made a “shocking declaration of love” for the “Squad” member and dumped her soon after.

