PJ MEDIA:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said the Trump administration’s travel ban will “go down in history as a moral stain” on the United States and it should be “fully” repealed.

“I believed, even as a child, the promise of liberty, equality and justice that was the promise of the United States of America — 20 years later, it seems those fundamental ideals are in peril,” Omar said on Wednesday alongside other Democratic lawmakers who are supporting the NO BAN Act, which would eliminate travel ban. “Our president has made it clear that he seeks to advance an agenda of disdain and exclusion of Somalis and Muslims of other countries.”

Omar said President Trump has “succeeded in his quest to create a religious test” for entering the U.S. from certain Muslim-majority countries.

“The government cut admission for Muslim refugees by 91 percent since 2016. In 2016, the Obama administration accepted nearly 40,000 Muslim refugees from around the world. Now that number is down to only 3,000,” she said. “Trump might not have gotten his border wall, but he has created an invisible wall keeping out people around the world based solely on their region.”