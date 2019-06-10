BREITBART:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) believes it is “un-American” for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain illegal immigrants, and on Twitter Thursday evening, she called for the agency to be defunded.

“ICE is requesting 500 beds from Sherburne County to detain immigrants,” she wrote. “It’s un-American to criminalize immigrants for wanting to come to this country for a better life. This is why ICE needs to be defunded”:

ICE is requesting 500 beds from Sherburne County to detain immigrants. It’s un-American to criminalize immigrants for wanting to come to this country for a better life. This is why ICE needs to be defunded. https://t.co/W4znvAiHV3 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 6, 2019

Omar failed to differentiate between legal and illegal immigrants in the tweet.