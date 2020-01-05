The Washington Times:

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said Friday she and her fellow Democrats are outraged that President Trump assassinated Iranian Gen. Hassem Suleimani, whom she called “a foreign official,” without telling Congress.

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” Ms. Omar tweeted in a response to Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican. “But of course you know that.”

Mr. Cruz had pointed out that even the Obama administration acknowledged Soleimani “was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men & women.”