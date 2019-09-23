THE DAILY CALLER:

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has not endorsed a presidential candidate for 2020, but made clear over the weekend that there’s one candidate she doesn’t want to see win the Democratic nomination.

Omar told The Guardian on Saturday that former Vice President Joe Biden is not the candidate “to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have,” and added that she doesn’t believe Biden can excite the party’s base.

“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country,” Omar said at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum. “And I would say he is not one of them.”