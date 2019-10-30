THE INDEPENDENT UK:

Ilhan Omar declined to vote in favour of a resolution recognising the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as a genocide, saying any “true acknowledgement” of such crimes must include other historical “mass slaughters”.

The Minnesota Democrat was one of just three House members to vote “present” on the resolution that passed in an overwhelming 405-11 vote.

The congresswoman said in a statement shortly after the vote she believes in “accountability for human rights violations” but “accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight.

“It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics”, she said.

Ms Omar appeared to be referring to the increasingly tense developments surrounding Turkey’s invasion into Syria after the US pulled its troops out of the region.

“A true acknowledgement of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country”, she continued in the statement sent to CNN.