Controversial Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib responded on Monday to reports that the Palestinian Authority has banned LGBTQ activities within the West Bank, sharing a post by Al-Qaws – the Palestinian LGBTQ group that led to the ban – which listed “five ways to support” the community.

The two congresswomen were barred from visiting Israel last week for promoting a boycott of Israel.

The post by Al-Qaws condemned the PA’s decision while also blaming Israel’s “occupation of our land and bodies” as part of the issue that Palestinian members of the LGBTQ community face.

LGBTQ rights are human rights and we should condemn any effort to infringe upon them.



But we should also condemn any effort to equate this with the occupation or use this as a distraction. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 19, 2019

“Pretending that this act somehow balances or mitigates Israel violating the dignity & rights of Palestinians – or undermines case for defending Palestinian rights – is deplorable!” Omar tweeted earlier, in response to a post about the ban.

