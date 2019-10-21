DAILY MAIL:

Ilhan Omar’s brazen double life involving secret hookups, romantic vacations and talk of marriage to her DC strategist lover is today laid bare after an exclusive DailyMail.com investigation.

The leftist congresswoman, 37, spent months denying she had split from husband Ahmed Hirsi despite this website revealing she had left their marital home and was having an affair with a campaign aide.

She finally filed for divorce on October 7 – but still refuses to acknowledge her relationship with veteran Democratic schmoozer Tim Mynett, 38, whose wife also petitioned for divorce in August.

DailyMail.com can now disclose that Omar and Mynett are not only dating, but living together ‘on and off’ at a secret DC apartment, while plotting romantic vacations to Jamaica and making plans for a long-term future together.

Insiders have gone so far as to suggest the pair are considering marriage when their respective divorces are finalized.

At the same time, however, DailyMail.com can further reveal that Mynett’s spurned wife Beth, 55, is refusing to yield in divorce proceedings because she feels Omar is a risk to their 13-year-old son William’s safety.

She wants primary custody and has told friends there is ‘no way’ she will allow her child to be ‘put in the cross hairs’ should someone try to harm the firebrand lawmaker because of her political leanings.