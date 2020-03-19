Town Hall:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is the latest Trump critic to offer praise for the president’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus, calling it “incredible and the right response in this critical time.”

The Minnesota progressive was responding to a tweet from The Intercept’s Lee Fang about all the measures the Trump administration has taken to help Americans through this crisis:

“Trump suspending mortgage foreclosures, demanding cash payments to Americans, now invoking the Defense Production Act to force private firms to produce needed supplies is incredible,” Fang tweeted. “Kind of a shell shock for anyone who reported on any economic policies in the Obama years.”

Read more at Town Hall