Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) touted her intersectional oppression in a recent interview with the New York Times, lamenting that she constantly has to “deal with the hate of anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, anti-blackness, but also with sexism” in the United States.

Omar made the remark when asked about a controversial passage in her autobiographical book — This Is What America Looks Like: My Journey from Refugee to Congresswoman — in which she wrote: “I am, by nature, a starter of fires. My work has been to figure out where I’m going to burn down everything around me by adding the fuel of my religion, skin color, gender or even tone.”

“Couldn’t that kind of language be interpreted as a form of demagoguery?” the Times asked.

