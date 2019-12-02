Ilhan Omar flashes back to reading Islamic prayer in a Catholic church: Allah, ‘sustain me with your power’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thanksgiving posted a flashback of her reciting an Islamic prayer at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, DC, as part of a service she attended in January.

Omar attended what was described as a “multi-faith” gathering which drew a number of high profile attendees like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), and many more:

“Alhamdullilah [praise be to Allah] for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children and have a wonderful love in my life,” Omar tweeted alongside the video.

