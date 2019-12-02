BREITBART:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thanksgiving posted a flashback of her reciting an Islamic prayer at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington, DC, as part of a service she attended in January.

Attended a Bipartisan Multi faith prayer service for 116th Congress at St Peter’s Catholic Church in DC with Rep Ilham Omar -MN, Raja Krishnamoorti-IL, Rep Donna Edna Shalala- FL, Speaker Nancy Pelosi- CA and over 2 dozen other members of Congress followed by celebration events. pic.twitter.com/ZqqrzFpSnE January 4, 2019

Omar attended what was described as a “multi-faith” gathering which drew a number of high profile attendees like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), and many more:

Alhamdullilah for the opportunity to serve my constituents, to care for my children and have a wonderful love in my life.



This is a prayer a read on the start of Congress and feel grounded in its blessings.



Thank you all for standing with me and for our progressive movement! pic.twitter.com/Npzemjz00Q — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 28, 2019

