NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce from the father of her three kids — amid allegations that she had an affair with a DC-based political consultant.

The freshman congresswoman filed to split from husband Ahmed Hirsi on Friday in Minnesota, the state she represents, the Post has learned.

Omar, 38, and Hirsi were married in a religious ceremony in 2002. The two separated in 2008, then legally remarried in 2018.

In August, The Post was first to report that DC-based doctor Beth Mynett had filed for divorce from her husband, Tim Mynett, alleging that he was carrying on an affair with Omar.

All the while, Omar’s campaign fund was paying Tim Mynett’s firm for work, including for travel.

Conservative watchdog groups have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission over this money transfer.

In early September, Tim Mynett filed a response with the D.C. court denying he had an affair.