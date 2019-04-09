BREITBART:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Monday evening that Jewish White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is a white nationalist.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage,” Omar said in the tweet.

Omar’s tweet linked to a story from Splinter News, which noted a CNN report that Miller requested President Trump to withdraw his nomination of Ron Vitiello to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Minnesota Democrats’ claim of Miller being a white nationalist drew immediate criticism, as it was pointed out that Miller is in fact Jewish.