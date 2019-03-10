NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Saturday deleted a controversial tweet accusing Politico of distorting statements she’d made in an interview.

The tweet asserted her remarks mocking former President Barack Obama as a “pretty face” and saying he was little better than President Trump had been taken out of context.

Her now-zapped tweet read, “Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how [President] Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics.”

Her cry of “fake news” prompted hundreds to tweet back in Politico’s defense, pointing out that a tape of the interview clearly shows she’d been quoted accurately.

The critics included Tim Alberta, the Politico chief political correspondent who’d interviewed Omar. He tweeted, “Exhibit A of how politicians use the media as a straw man to avoid owning what they said.”