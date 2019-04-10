NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar went on Twitter Wednesday to complain that outrage over her comments describing the Sept. 11 attacks as “some people did something” was creating an unsafe situation for her.

“This is dangerous incitement, given the death threats I face. I hope leaders of both parties will join me in condemning it,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote on her account. “My love and commitment to our country and that of my colleagues should never be in question. We are ALL Americans!”

In her posting, she linked to comments made by Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye while fighting in Afghanistan, blasted Omar for her comments trivializing the terror attacks to a Muslim rights group.

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something,’” Crenshaw wrote Tuesday. “Unbelievable.”

During a segment of “Fox & Friends” about Omar’s speech, Kilmeade said: “Really? Some people did something? You have to wonder if she’s an American first.”