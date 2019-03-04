NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Ilhan Omar is catching flak on Twitter yet again for suggesting that US politicians were being forced to “pledge allegiance” to Israel.

“It’s ‘Antisemitic Weekends with Omar,’” tweeted former New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind on Sunday night, just hours after the Minnesota Democrat fired off her latest insinuation.

“On this week’s episode, she’ll talk about Jewish power, money and dual loyalty!” Hikind added. “Next week: the apology. Rinse and repeat.”

Omar, 37, was responding to a tweet from New York Congresswoman Nita Lowey when she made the alleged anti-Semitic comments Sunday.

“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee,” Omar tweeted.

Lowey had been calling the congresswoman out for comments she reportedly made during a bookstore event last week — suggesting that pro-Israel groups were pushing lawmakers to “pledge allegiance to a foreign country.”

“Lawmakers must be able to debate w/o prejudice or bigotry,” Lowey tweeted on Saturday. “I am saddened that Rep. Omar continues to mischaracterize support for Israel. I urge her to retract this statement and engage in further dialogue with the Jewish community on why these comments are so hurtful.”

On Sunday afternoon, Omar fired back: “Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!”