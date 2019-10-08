NEW YORK POST:

US Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested Monday that the press and her political foes are partly to blame for the demise of her marriage.

“Ilhan and Ahmed have been the object of speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media,” according to a statement from her lawyer, referring to the Minnesota congresswoman and her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, and which the rep said he was issuing “on behalf” of Omar.

“This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children.

“As with all marriages, this is intensely personal and a difficult time for their family,” the statement added.