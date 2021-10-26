Fox News

Ilhan Omar accuses police of not fulfilling their oath of office and blames them for the rise in violent crime in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/3LhuOuXEff — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) October 25, 2021

Omar’s approach to crime includes backing a ballot measure to replace the entire Minneapolis police department

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., blamed police for the recent rise in crime in Minneapolis, accusing the city’s officers of not fulfilling their oath of office. “What we must also recognize is that the reduction in policing currently in our city and the lawlessness that is happening is due to two things,” Omar said during a town hall event Saturday in Minneapolis. One of them, she said, is that “the police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve.” The lawmaker’s comments come as violent crime has surged in Minnesota over the last year, rising 17% in total while setting records for murders. Omar’s approach to crime includes backing a Nov. 2 ballot measure to replace the entire Minneapolis police department with a “Department of Public Safety.” The measure would remove the requirement that the city have a minimum number of officers based on the city’s population.

