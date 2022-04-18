Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) suffered backlash online, with some accusing the congresswoman of anti-Christian sentiment, in response to her remarks over a video of passengers singing Christian music on a plane.

In the now-viral video, captioned “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air,” passengers are seen singing a popular Christian worship song from within an airliner, though its full context is unclear.

The Minnesota Muslim congresswoman, responding to the clip, wrote: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end? pic.twitter.com/5696Erwsl5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 17, 2022

