New York Post:

She did it herself, all right.

A woman was caught on camera masturbating while half-naked in a Chinese IKEA store, prompting the DIY furniture company to pledge stricter security.

The two-minute pornographic clip shows the unidentified woman wearing just a white shirt as she pleasures herself in various sections of the store.

As other shoppers walk by, the woman initially sat on a chair, touching herself as she thrust her butt toward the camera.

She then sat on a bed with her legs spread wide — at one point seeming to catch the eye of some guys walking past — before taking off her shirt in a more secluded spot in the store.

After going viral, the X-rated footage was soon scrubbed from Chinese social media — but with interest so high, even the Swedish furniture giant’s response got 9 million views, according to Agence France-Presse.

