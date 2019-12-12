FOX NEWS:

Hundreds of thousands of unwanted visitors are invading Florida homes and public areas. While these green iguanas seem to be enjoying the sun, residents are comparing their takeover to “Jurassic Park.”

“My daughter was home visiting school in the summertime and she took out her camera and literally played the [theme to] ‘Jurassic Park’ and started videotaping as they were approaching the greens … they will just go running, and you see what looks like little dinosaurs running away from you,” Dawn Braeseke, the general manager of Cooper Colony Golf and Country Club, said.

Braeseke said she spends hundreds of dollars each year trying to control the herd of invasive iguanas littering her property.

“Here on my property, we’re having an issue with some of our pavement being deteriorated by the iguanas that try to burrow underneath the bridges. My sand traps … what used to be kind of fun to see one or two, when you see hundreds a day as you’re driving around our golf course, yeah, that’s just not fun anymore,” Braeseke said.