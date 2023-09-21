Ignorant, pathetic Merrick Garland wilts on the hot seat before Congress

You would think that an attorney general who has presided over the embarrassing debacle of the Hunter Biden investigation would express contrition, or maybe a little anger at the underlings who have shamed him, when he is hauled before a congressional committee to explain his failures.

But alas, Merrick Garland is just another Mr. Magoo.

His department is ablaze but he knows nothing.

The nation’s chief law enforcement officer has no special insight into the malfeasance unfolding under his nose.

He is just an oblivious bystander, unperturbed by the tyrannical turn the DOJ has taken under his leadership, persecuting his boss’s political enemies and coddling the crooked president’s crooked relatives.

