A former FBI assistant director is warning Americans that nowhere in Mexico is safe from the cartels, after the kidnapping of four US citizens and murder of two last week.

Latavia McGee and Eric Williams were yesterday found alive in a stash house near Matamoros, a border town in the northeast Mexican state of Tamaulipas. McGee’s cousin Shaeed Woodard and friend Zindell Brown were both shot dead.

Their kidnapping is still being investigated, but US and Mexican authorities believe they were mistaken for a rival human trafficking gang and were taken by members of the Gulf Cartel.

Tamaulipas is among six Mexican states that are currently the subjects of do not travel advisories from the US government.

The others are Sinalola, Zacatecas, Michoacan, Colima and Guerrero. Thirty of Mexico’s 32 states are currently the subject of some kind of warning or advisory by the US government.

The only two states that are free of them are Yucatan and Campeche, near Cancun. The advice for Quintana Roo, which takes in Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, is to exercise increased caution.

READ MORE