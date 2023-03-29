Biden’s totally corrupt head of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, appeared to be on another planet today when asked questions by Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Under questioning from Ted Cruz, Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuses to say if there is a crisis on the border:



Cruz: “1 word. 1 syllable. 3 letters. That's how someone answers a question & does their job. You're being a politician misleading the American people.” pic.twitter.com/PsrZQ7C1Lo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2023

Biden Department of Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas didn’t answer a single question when asked by US Senators Cruz and Hawley in a hearing today at the US Capitol. Mayorkas who is actively destroying the country by allowing open borders and open access to the country, was asked several direct questions and his responses made it look like he was on another planet.

Mayorkas did not answer any question straightforwardly, he nonemotionally talked nonsense. No country would allow someone like this to hold any position of authority – but this is the Biden regime.

Senator Cruz asked Mayorkas if there was a crisis at the border and Mayorkas would not answer.

Cruz let Mayorkas have it, saying a man of integrity would resign rather than continue in the roll he does, saying, “Your refusal to do your job is revolting!”

Senator Hawley from Missouri also couldn’t get a straight answer from Mayorkas.

READ MORE