Trump Predicts DACA ‘Deal’ If SCOTUS Ends Program

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if the Supreme Court rejects the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, lawmakers will reach a speedy deal to allow undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors to stay in the U.S. “President [Barack] Obama said that he did not have the right to sign DACA, that it will never hold up in court,” Trump said on Twitter. “He signed it anyway! “If the Supreme Court upholds DACA, it gives the President extraordinary powers, far greater than ever thought. “If they do what is right and do not let DACA stand, with all of its negative legal implications, the Republicans and Democrats will have a DEAL to let them stay in our Country, in very short order,” the president said in a second post. “It would actually benefit DACA, and be done the right way!” The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Nov. 12 on three cases in which lower courts ruled that President Trump’s termination of DACA in September 2017 was illegal.

