RT.com:

Heroic 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who required 90 stitches to his cheek after being bitten in the face when defending his little sister from an onrushing dog, has been named ‘honorary world champion’ by the World Boxing Council.

The WBC, which count heavyweight Tyson Fury among their champions, said they were honoring the youngster for his actions of bravery that “represent the best values ​​of humanity.”

A picture of Bridger’s swollen, scarred face hugging his proud sister went viral when his aunt Nicole Walker posted to Instagram telling of the horrific moment a dog charged at the pair as they were out playing in their native Wyoming.

We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values ​​of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero 👏🔰 pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 15, 2020

