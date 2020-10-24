Market Watch:

Dr. Fauci and Biden advocate a mask mandate, as U.S. COVID-19 infections exceed 83,000, hitting new daily record

Dr. Anthony Fauci wants all Americans to wear a mask and — contrary to previous statements he’s made on the issue — he now favors a mask mandate in order to make that happen.

Fauci, a physician and immunologist, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the last three decades, told Erin Burnett on CNN’s OutFront Friday evening: “If people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating.”

“There’s going to be a difficulty enforcing it, but if everyone agrees that this is something that’s important, and they mandate it and everybody pulls together and says, you know, we’re going to mandate it but let’s just do it, I think that would be a great idea,” he said.

Previously, Fauci has stopped short of saying that the American people should be required to wear masks under a mandate, but the recent spike in cases and surveys showing that people are still not wearing masks in public places appears to have shifted his stance on the issue.

As of Saturday, COVID-19 had infected nearly 40.4 million people worldwide, which mostly does not account for asymptomatic cases, and killed 1.1 million people. The U.S. still has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths (over 8.5 million and 224,188 deaths), Johns Hopkins University reported.

The U.S. hit a new record of more than 83,000 new infections in a 24-hour period on Friday, COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 surged 40%, hitting the Midwest and Mountain West particularly hard, the New York Times added.

