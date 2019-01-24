INDEPENDENT JOURNAL REVIEW:

During an interview with Fox News, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer broke with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments and said he was open to a border barrier.

“Look I think physical barriers are a part of the solution,” Hoyer said.

This is not the first time that Hoyer has admitted that Democratic lawmakers are not fully opposed to a wall, pointing out that they have been supportive of stronger border security in the past.

“We’ve supported substantial restraints,” said Hoyer in a previous interview. “We’ve supported fencing. We’ve supported other technologies. So my own view is that this is not an issue of morality. A wall is immoral if it tries to imprison people who shouldn’t be imprisoned. A wall is — that protects people is not immoral.”