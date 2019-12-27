WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

For the second time in a row, Bernie Sanders is running for president.

During the senator’s first Oval Office run in 2016, the Vermont independent made a name for himself as an unexpected yet serious Democratic primary challenger to establishment favorite Hillary Clinton. In the end, Clinton’s ascent to the nomination proved inevitable, and Sanders stepped aside. But this election cycle, the landscape is much different. With Clinton off the national stage and the political Left branding President Trump an “existential threat,” some Democrats believe that Sanders has a legitimate shot at securing the party’s nomination.

That there’s no longer a single establishment favorite like Clinton doesn’t necessarily mean that Sanders has an easier path to the nomination this time around though.

In reality, 2020 is shaping up to be more difficult than many of the Democratic candidates may have imagined. Among other successes, Trump can boast a strong economy with the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. In addition, the commander in chief is poised to survive an impeachment fight that is almost sure to conclude with a Senate trial ending in acquittal.

And despite the concerns that many voters still have when it comes to the president and his character, millions of them remain committed to Trump. Current polls may give Democrats a small measure of comfort, but there is no certainty that Trump will easily be beaten on Election Day. In fact, it’s the president’s unconventionality that resonates with so many in Middle America.

“Democratic insiders said they are rethinking Sanders’ bid for a few reasons: First, Warren has recently fallen in national and early state surveys. Second, Sanders has withstood the ups and downs of the primary, including a heart attack.”

“‘I believe people should take him very seriously. He has a very good shot of winning Iowa, a very good shot of winning New Hampshire, and other than Joe Biden, the best shot of winning Nevada,’ said Dan Pfeiffer, who served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama.”