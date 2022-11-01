Nancy Pelosi‘s former neighbor is questioning why a violent home invasion triggered no alarms – as security experts condemn the apparent ease with which David DePape broke in, and predict federal protections will be extended to her family.

Residents of tony Broadway Street in San Francisco are used to fleets of black SUVs surrounding the Speaker’s red brick mansion 24/7, a heavy police response to any disturbances, and even their computers getting scrambled by alleged security measures to protect the nation’s Number Three.

So when Marjorie Campbell read that her old neighbor had to call 911 himself while negotiating with a hammer-wielding madman, she was deeply perplexed.

‘There were black cars outside that house, particularly up on Normandie Terrace, all of the time,’ the 66-year-old, who lived opposite the Pelosis for a decade, told DailyMail.com.

‘I don’t distinguish between her being there and not being there. There were always multiple cars.’

Police statements and the criminal complaint against David DePape, 42, released Monday suggest that he broke in by smashing a back patio door. He confronted Paul Pelosi Sr., who phoned police and tried to talk down the crazed man. When cops burst in, DePape slugged Pelosi Sr. with a hammer.

‘Everybody in the neighborhood had alarms on our windows,’ the former neighbor said. ‘So if glass smashed, an alarm went off. We all had alarms that had chimed if the door opened or closed.’

