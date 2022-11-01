Nancy Pelosi‘s former neighbor is questioning why a violent home invasion triggered no alarms – as security experts condemn the apparent ease with which David DePape broke in, and predict federal protections will be extended to her family.

Residents of tony Broadway Street in San Francisco are used to fleets of black SUVs surrounding the Speaker’s red brick mansion 24/7, a heavy police response to any disturbances, and even their computers getting scrambled by alleged security measures to protect the nation’s Number Three.

So when Marjorie Campbell read that her old neighbor had to call 911 himself while negotiating with a hammer-wielding madman, she was deeply perplexed.

Read more at Daily Mail